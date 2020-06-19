TireHub Surprises Essential Workers with Free Tires

Click Here to Read More

Helping Hoops recognized an essential worker through each of TireHub’s 70 distribution centers across the country. Each TireHub Logistics Center (TLC) partnered with a retail customer who then chose a customer in their community to surprise with a new set of free tires.

Helping Hoops gave tires to essential workers including firefighters, teachers, day care workers, grocery store clerks and nurses who work on the front lines serving their communities. In addition to the tires donated by TireHub, many dealers also gave customers oil changes and other auto maintenance and services free of charge, TireHub says.

This is TireHub’s second recognition program. The first, Project Joyride, donated tires to customers during the 2019 holiday season.