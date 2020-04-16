Connect with us

TireHub Relocates in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth Markets

TireHub is relocating two TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) in Houston and Arlington, Texas.

Now located on West Fuqua Street, the Houston TLC relocated from a smaller center to a bigger facility in order to serve more customers with a greater inventory, the company says. In the Dallas market, the Coppell location moved to East Arkansas Lane in Arlington to expand service to nearby customers in Fort Worth.

“We are navigating unprecedented times due to the current pandemic, and our customers need us more than ever. Establishing a greater presence in Houston and Arlington is another way we can support customers throughout Texas,” said Sylvia Wilks, vice president, operations. “Our hearts and minds are with the essential workers and all who need to reach their destinations safely to help serve their communities. So, with that in mind, we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers wherever and however we can.”

