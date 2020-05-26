Tire Source Spotlighted on QVC, HSN, Zulily

Tire Source has been selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, a partnership with the NRF Foundation to help 20 small businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qurate Retail Group, which includes QVC, HSN, Zulily and other brands, is using its production resources to share Tire Source’s story.

Zulily is promoting the campaign on its website, email and social, and Tire Source can also tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on solving a business issue related to COVID-19 through a virtual mentoring initiative.

Tire Source is a full-service tire and auto repair facility, located throughout Ohio in Akron, Belden Village, Canton, Medina, North Canton and Streetsboro.

The Small Business Spotlight runs from May 11 through June 6 and is part of Qurate Retail Group’s COVID-19 global relief efforts.