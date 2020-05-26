Connect with us

News

Tire Source Spotlighted on QVC, HSN, Zulily

Tire Review Staff

on

Tire Source has been selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, a partnership with the NRF Foundation to help 20 small businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Qurate Retail Group, which includes QVC, HSN, Zulily and other brands, is using its production resources to share Tire Source’s story.

Zulily is promoting the campaign on its website, email and social, and Tire Source can also tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on solving a business issue related to COVID-19 through a virtual mentoring initiative.

Tire Source is a full-service tire and auto repair facility, located throughout Ohio in Akron, Belden Village, Canton, Medina, North Canton and Streetsboro.

The Small Business Spotlight runs from May 11 through June 6 and is part of Qurate Retail Group’s COVID-19 global relief efforts.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Synchrony, Continental Expand Finance Partnership

Disruption in Parts Availability Affecting Purchasing

Bridgestone Temporarily Shuts Down Japan Plants

Federal Corporation Names C.I. Chen as New President

Advertisement

on

Tire Source Spotlighted on QVC, HSN, Zulily

on

CITEXPO Postponed Until August 2021

on

Michelin High Marks in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction

on

BKT Designs New Website
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.
Contact: Audrey WilliamsPhone: 781-321-3910Phone: 800-343-3276Fax: 781-322-2147
201 Edgewater Dr., Ste. 285, Wakefield MA 01880
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect