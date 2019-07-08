Tire Review Launches What’s Treading Podcast

Welcome to the “What’s Treading” podcast from Tire Review. In each episode of “What’s Treading,” we’ll bring you the latest tire industry news and trends, technology and shop management practices among dealers in the industry today.

In our first episode, we delve into the topic of tariffs on Chinese imports. Around the beginning of May, President Trump’s administration announced it would raise tariffs from 10% to 25% on around $200 billion worth goods imported from China. Some of those items include tires and tire-related materials like new passenger, truck and bus radial tires as well as ag, construction and mining tires and their retread equivalents. Auto parts – like brake pads, brake fluid, oil filters, fuel injection pumps and spark plugs imported from China – are also on that list. We spoke with industry experts to find out how these tariffs may affect the tire industry in the months to come. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Spreaker.