Tire Hall of Fame Nominations Due This Friday

The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2023 Tire Industry Hall of Fame is June 23. TIA said the Hall of Fame recognizes the accomplishments of individuals who have contributed greatly to the growth and/or development of the tire industry or have demonstrated high standards, ideals and leadership in the management of their businesses in the tire community.

The award is open to all individuals in the tire industry, including manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders. Hall of Fame membership may be awarded posthumously.

Inductees are chosen by judges based on the following criteria:

Contribution of new ideas promoting the well-being of the tire industry;

Service that is exemplary within the tire industry; and

Respect of their peers.

TIA said candidates’ civic, cultural, educational or charitable endeavors will be considered but are not a primary consideration as attributes for selection.

The Hall of Fame inductions will take place on Monday Oct. 30 during TIA’s Tire Industry Honors program prior to the opening of the 2023 Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Nomination forms can be found on the Tire Industry Association website here.