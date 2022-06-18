Connect with us
Tire Hall of Fame Nominations Due July 1

The nomination deadline for the Tire Industry Associations 2022 Tire Industry Hall of Fame is Friday, July 1.  

The Hall of Fame recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of individuals who have contributed greatly to the growth and/or development of the tire industry or have demonstrated high standards, ideals and leadership in the management of their businesses in the tire community, organizers say.  

Inductees are chosen based on their contribution of new ideas promoting the well-being of the tire industry, service that is exemplary within the industry and respect of their peers, organizers say. Candidates’ civic, cultural, educational or charitable endeavors will be considered but are not a primary consideration as attributes for selection. 

The award is open to all individuals in the tire industry, including manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders, the company says. Hall of Fame membership may be awarded posthumously.

Nomination forms can be found at https://www.tireindustry.org/2022-tire-industry-hall-fame-nomination-form or www.tireindustry.org.

