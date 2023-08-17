 New Inductees Selected for Tire Hall of Fame

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

New Inductees Selected for Tire Hall of Fame

Richard Smallwood, retired president and CEO of SRNA, and Mary Sikora, publisher of Scrap Tire News, are the latest inductees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA-HOF23-Winners

Richard Smallwood, the retired president and CEO of Sumitomo Rubber North America Inc., and Mary Sikora, scrap tire recycling advocate and editor and publisher of Scrap Tire News, will be inducted this fall into Tire Industry Hall of Fame.

Related Articles

The Hall of Fame Award recognizes individuals who have contributed greatly to the growth and development of the tire industry or have demonstrated high standards, ideals and leadership in the management of their businesses and in the tire community and have achieved goals and success that distinguish them from others, TIA said.

“TIA is pleased to honor these exceptional individuals entering the 2023 Tire Industry Hall of Fame,” Jim Pangle, TIA president, said. “They have made tremendous contributions to our industry, and we look forward to recognizing them and hearing their stories this fall during the Tire Industry Honors ceremony.”

2023 Hall of Fame Honorees

Richard Smallwood – president and CEO Sumitomo Rubber North America Inc. (retired)

Richard Smallwood, retired president and CEO of Sumitomo Rubber North America Inc. (SRNA), remains chairman of SRNA, is on the board of Sumitomo Rubber U.S.A. and is an advisor of Sumitomo Rubber Industries of Japan.

Smallwood has spent nearly 35 years in the tire industry, including 22 years at Falken Tire Corp., which later was renamed SRNA. He also served as an executive officer at parent company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, the first non-Japanese person promoted to that position. At Falken and SRNA, Smallwood focused the company’s lineup on UHP and sport light truck tires and later expanded that to include ultra-high performance, passenger car, SUV, crossover, light truck and medium truck products. He also led SRNA to gain its first original equipment fitments.

Smallwood serves the broader tire industry as an eight-year current board member of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and has spoken at conferences worldwide where one of his topics was the evolving autonomous vehicle industry. In addition, he represented the tire industry when he testified before the U.S. Commerce Department on the negative impact of tariffs against imported autos and auto parts, as imported steel was impacted at the time.

Mary Sikora – Publisher, Editor, Owner Scrap Tire News/Recycling

Long before recycling and sustainability became household words, Mary Sikora created a newsletter that began to emphasize the important contribution tire and rubber recycling can make for the economy and the environment by creating new businesses, jobs and products. That newsletter grew into today’s monthly Scrap Tire News.

Twenty-five years ago, Sikora’s passion for tire recycling led her to the then American Retreaders Association where she encouraged leadership to add a tire recycling component to its annual trade show. Through her efforts, tire recycling businesses found a home where they could exhibit, and trade show attendees were able to view the latest methods to process scrap tires into useful products. She added seminars to the program and encouraged legislative attendees to assist the industry in finding solutions for capturing the raw materials designed into tires.

You May Also Like

Lambo_Revuelto-eSports
PointS Spain Macau launch
Ascenso-Dhaval-Nanavat-1400i
dice-logo--mccarthy
News

RNR Tire Express Wins Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award

This year, RNR Tire Express was recognized with the Best Limited Budget Campaign Award for their 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-Express-innovations-award-1400

Franchise Update Media conducted its fifth annual Franchise Innovation Awards contest this spring. The goal of the awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand. This year, RNR Tire Express was recognized with the Best Limited Budget Campaign Award for their 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway, which included a customized Jurassic Park-themed Jeep.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Autoshop Solutions Partners with Shop-Ware

The partnership unveiled an ROI integration tool to provide clients with insights into real-time marketing expenditures.

By Christian Hinton
Autoshop-Solutions-partnership
TIA to Use Online Registration System for 2024 OTR Tire Conference

People registered for the conference will be able to modify their registration as needed online at any time. 

By Christian Hinton
2024-OTR-Tire-Conference
Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Three Annual Awards

Chapel Hill Tire wins “Best Places to Work,” “Best in Chapel Hill,” and a Chamber of Commerce nomination.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Continental, Bill Morgan Tire Announce Retread Partnership

With this new facility and partnership, Bill Morgan Tire said it expects to do more than 15,000 retreads in the first year of offering the service.

By Christian Hinton
continental-retreadded-tires

Other Posts

Monro Announces New Sponsorship, Performance Review Technology

Monro launched its USATNC sponsorship and ConfiDrive Performance Review technology for customers to grade techs real time.

By Christian Hinton
Monro-Battery-Installation
TIA, MOHR Retail to Offer Two Leadership Training Classes

The virtual leadership classes are designed to help develop the interpersonal and leadership skills.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training
American Omni Trading Adds New Sizes to Lancaster PLT Tire Lineup

AOT is expanding its PLT offering for the Lancaster brand with the addition of 33 popular sizes across multiple product lines.

By Christian Hinton
lancaster-combo tires new sizes
RNR Tire Express Kicks Off Back-to-School Giveaway

In collaboration with 96 franchise locations, RNR will donate over 5,000 backpacks loaded with school supplies.

By Christian Hinton
giveaway-RNR-Tires-1400