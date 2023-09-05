Tire Discounters Continues Wounded Warrior Project Partnership

Tire Discounters announced its commitment to helping the nation’s injured veterans and their families through its support of Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and the nonprofit’s free programs and services.

Through the month of September, customers can donate to WWP as part of Tire Discounters’ “It’s Our Turn to Give” initiative. With any donation, customers receive up to $300 in discounts off of a set of tires. This is the fourth year Tire Discounters has led the fundraiser for WWP.

“It’s Our Turn to Give” gives customers at all of Tires Discounters’ almost 200 locations the opportunity to participate in the fundraiser. Tire Discounters said it and its customers have donated $375,000 to WWP since 2019.

Funds raised by partners like Tire Discounters provide warriors and their families with free, life-changing programs and services in mental health, career counseling, long-term rehabilitative care and policy advocacy.

Tire Discounters customers will be able to make donations through September 25, 2023.