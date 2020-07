Tire Discounters has opened a new location in Northeast Huntsville, Alabama on Winchester Road NE.

Click Here to Read More

The new location features perks designed to make shopping with Tire Discounters easier and safer, the company says.

“Safety has always been our top priority. We’ve added options like curbside drop off and text to pay so that we can help our customers safely maintain their vehicles while following social distancing guidelines,” Crissy Niese, chief customer officer and senior vice president.