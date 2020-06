Tire Discounters has opened stores in Knoxville and Indianapolis.

The new locations bring the retailer to nine stores in Indianapolis, five in Knoxville, and a total of 134 retail locations across six states.

Construction of the new home office in downtown Cincinnati is also underway with employees expected to move in early 2021.

The new stores are located at 2832 Old Callahan Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee; and 7705 E. 42nd Street Indianapolis, Indiana.