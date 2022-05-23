The Tire Cologne 2022 is May 24-26

From May 24-26, the international tire and wheel industry will meet again for The Tire Cologne in Cologne following two years of restrictions due to the corona pandemic. A total of around 300 companies and brands from 35 countries are expected to present their products and services.

Sustainability will be the central theme of The Tire Cologne. This will be reflected in the stands of the participating companies, but also in the event program in a variety of ways, organizers say. The Global Retreading Conference of the European retreading association BIPAVER, for example, will dedicate itself to a panel discussion on the significance of and the need to promote retreading as a pillar of the circular economy in the tire segment, as well as to the planned introduction of a tire label for heavily retreaded truck and bus tires.

The “digitalization” of the tire trade will provide the focus of a panel discussion on the second day, organizers say. In the car segment, the focus will be on mounting UHP and run-flat tires. The BRV and wdk (German Rubber Manufacturers Association) will show how quickly drastic damage can occur with an inappropriate work method or working conditions, in some cases first resulting in the failure of the tires much later, in the mounting demonstrations on two wdk-certified machine types on the basis of a selection of UHP/run-flat tires and the related wheels. In the utility vehicles segment, the mounting of large tires from the agriculture and industry segments will be on display, organizers say.