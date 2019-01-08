News/ATS Training Tour
January 8, 2019

TIA Releases Dates for the 2019 Certified ATS Training Tour Schedule

Tire Industry Association
Tire Industry Association

The Tire Industry Association has released the dates for the 2019 Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Advanced Instructor Training Tour. The four-day, hands-on training classes will be hosted across the United States with the goal of educating tire technicians on the proper safety procedures and guidelines for servicing passenger and light truck tire and wheel assemblies. Most of the classes will be held at local community and technical colleges.

TIA will be visiting a total of seven different locations across the United States. The preliminary schedule is listed below:

  • Feb. 5-8 – Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Mar. 26-29 – Louisville, Kentucky
  • May 21-24 – Mission Viejo, California
  • July TBD – Dallas, Texas
  • Aug. 13-16 – Denver, Colorado
  • Sept. 10-13 – Seattle, Washington
  • Nov. 12-15 – Baltimore, Maryland

The Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Program is a 300- and 400-level certification that provides in-depth and comprehensive instruction on the recommended procedures for servicing modern automobiles and light trucks. Certified ATS is designed for the professional passenger and light truck tire technician. Topics range from the relationship between torque and clamping force to the TPMS relearn and diagnostic procedures on domestic and import vehicles. Certified ATS also includes an exclusive module on Tire Conditions Analysis that use images from TIA’s Passenger and Light Truck Tire Conditions Manual to educate technicians on the most likely reasons for common irregular treadwear patterns.

To register for the 2019 ATS Training Tour, please fill out the registration form.

For more information or any questions please contact Chris Hoogenboom at [email protected] or call 1-800-876-8372 ext. 106.

