TIA Releases the 2019 Certified ATS Training Tour Schedule

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has announced the locations for the 2019 Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Advanced Instructor Training Tour with the first training taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina from Feb. 6-9.

The four-day, hands-on training classes will be hosted across the United States with the goal of educating tire technicians on the proper safety procedures and guidelines for servicing passenger and light truck tire and wheel assemblies. Most of the classes will be held at local community and technical colleges.

TIA will be visiting a total of seven different locations across the United States and exact dates for each location will be confirmed and announced soon. The preliminary schedule is as follows:

February – Charlotte, North Carolina

March – Louisville, Kentucky

May – Dallas, Texas

July – Mission Viejo, California

August – Denver, Colorado

September – Seattle, Washington

November – Baltimore, Maryland

The Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Program is a 300 and 400-level certification that provides in-depth and comprehensive instruction on the recommended procedures for servicing modern automobiles and light trucks. Certified ATS is designed for the professional passenger and light truck tire technician so the subjects range from the relationship between torque and clamping force to the TPMS relearn and diagnostic procedures on domestic and import vehicles. Certified ATS also includes a module on Tire Conditions Analysis that use images from TIA’s Passenger and Light Truck Tire Conditions Manual to educate technicians on the most likely reasons for common irregular treadwear patterns.

To register and for more information about the 2018 ATS Training Tour, contact Chris Hoogenboom at [email protected] or call 1-800-876-8372, ext. 106.