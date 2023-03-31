 TIA to Hold CTS Instructor Class in Florida

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TIA to Hold CTS Instructor Class in Florida

TIA offers five 400-Level Certified Commercial Tire Service Instructor training sessions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CTS-TIA

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) will hold its first in-person, 400-Level Certified Commercial Tire Service (CTS) Instructor training class of the year on April 18-21 in Brooksville, Florida.

Related Articles

TIA said the four-day Certified CTS Instructor class covers all aspects of medium and heavy truck tire service and teaches attendees how to instruct a 300-Level Certified Technician Course in the field. The coursework consists of 18 modules, including OSHA requirements, wheel service and torque, single-piece and multi-piece rim demounting, mounting and inflation, charts and tables.

An optional early session on the first day will be offered where students with fewer than two years of experience servicing truck tires will physically mount and demount a tire, as well as install and remove a wheel assembly from a commercial truck using impact and torque wrenches. There is no additional charge for this session.

Students who successfully pass the course will receive a certificate and 13 uniform patches. Recertification is required every two years via an online exam.

Course tuition is $950. The tuition does not include hotel accommodations.

In 2023, TIA will hold five CTS instructor classes, including the first one in Brooksville. Additional courses will take place May 23-26 and Sept. 12-15 in Youngstown, Ohio; Oct.12-15 in Louisville, Ky.; and Dec. 5-8 in Brooksville. 

You May Also Like

AddUp-360-
Bridgestone-WIT
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_
News

Yokohama Tire to Sponsor the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge

Yokohama is partnering with Porsche Motorsport and USAC for the 2023 Sprint Challenge North America.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Porsche

For the third consecutive season, Yokohama Tire is partnering with Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) and United States Auto Club (USAC) as the official tire partner and presenting sponsor for the USAC-sanctioned Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and USA West by Yokohama.

Yokohama said its Advan A005 racing slicks and Advan A006 wets are the spec tires for the one-make series, which kicks off its season at Sebring on March 24. For 2023 the series has grown to five classes: 992 GT3 Cup Pro/AM, 992 GT3 Cup Am, 991 GT3 Cup, Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pro/Am and Cayman GT4 Clubsport Am.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
H/T vs. A/T Tires: How to Guide Your Customer

Your guide on deciding if highway tires or all-terrain tires best suit your customer’s needs.

By David Poling
HT AT tires
Christine Perry Joins Leeds West Groups

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has found its new director of marketing in Christine Perry.

By Christian Hinton
Leeds-West-Christine-Perry
Louisiana Governor Delegation Visits Kumho Tire’s S. Korea HQ

A Louisiana Trade Delegation met with Kumho Tire officials in Seoul to discuss the company’s upcoming Louisiana distribution center.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-Gov-LA
Gallery: 2023 Continental Tire Dealer Meeting

High-volume Continental GOLD dealers were treated to an all-inclusive stay and various activities during the group’s 2023 meeting.

By Madeleine Winer

Other Posts

Club 3633 Nominations Now Open!

Know someone changing the tire industry for the better? Nominate them for our Club 3633!

By Madeleine Winer
Club 3633 2022
Siemens to Equip Continental Tire Factories with Automation Tech

Siemens will supply automation and drive technology, software, industrial communication and training.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-Automation
RNR Tire Express Awards First Lifetime Achievement Award

At its recent franchise conference, RNR Tire Express awarded one of its longest-serving franchisees.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin, Pirelli Take Top Spots in JD Power OE Tire Survey

A myriad of tire manufacturers received high rankings in J.D. Power’s latest OE Tire Customer Satisfaction Survey.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-Mustang-1400