TIA to Hold CTS Instructor Class in Florida

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) will hold its first in-person, 400-Level Certified Commercial Tire Service (CTS) Instructor training class of the year on April 18-21 in Brooksville, Florida.

TIA said the four-day Certified CTS Instructor class covers all aspects of medium and heavy truck tire service and teaches attendees how to instruct a 300-Level Certified Technician Course in the field. The coursework consists of 18 modules, including OSHA requirements, wheel service and torque, single-piece and multi-piece rim demounting, mounting and inflation, charts and tables.

An optional early session on the first day will be offered where students with fewer than two years of experience servicing truck tires will physically mount and demount a tire, as well as install and remove a wheel assembly from a commercial truck using impact and torque wrenches. There is no additional charge for this session.

Students who successfully pass the course will receive a certificate and 13 uniform patches. Recertification is required every two years via an online exam.

Course tuition is $950. The tuition does not include hotel accommodations.

In 2023, TIA will hold five CTS instructor classes, including the first one in Brooksville. Additional courses will take place May 23-26 and Sept. 12-15 in Youngstown, Ohio; Oct.12-15 in Louisville, Ky.; and Dec. 5-8 in Brooksville.