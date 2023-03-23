Bartec USA to Host TIA ATS Class

Bartec USA announced that Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) Automotive Tire Service (ATS) class is being held at its North American headquarters in Sterling Heights, Michigan, from April 25-28.

TIA is visiting six cities in 2023 with its ATS class. Those who successfully pass the four-day class will be certified as Advanced ATS Instructors, allowing them to certify ATS instructors and technicians in the field. Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) is designed for the professional passenger and light truck tire technician with subjects ranging from the relationship between torque and clamping force to the TPMS relearn procedures on domestic and import vehicles.

For the second consecutive year, Bartec USA is hosting this training through 18 modules ranging from an introduction to tires to how tires are sized and rated. Participants will learn principles, ideas and concepts that they can bring back to the shop or another place of business.