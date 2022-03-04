TIA Sets Dates for Certified ATS Class in Detroit

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has finalized the dates for its Certified Automotive Tire Service Advanced Instructor training class in Detroit. It will be held May 17-20.

Click Here to Read More

The class is designed for the professional passenger and light truck tire technician with subjects ranging from the relationship between torque and clamping force to the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) relearn procedures on domestic and import vehicles.

In addition to Detroit, TIA will offer six Certified ATS Instructor classes in 2022 in Los Angeles, Seattle, Louisville, Ky., Baltimore and Charlotte, N.C. The first class of the year, in Los Angeles, is set for March 22-25.