Gallery: 2022 TIA OTR Tire Conference

The first in-person event for many since the pandemic, the Tire Industry Association‘s 2022 OTR Conference saw a year of record attendance at this year’s event in Destin, Florida. In its 67th year, the OTR Conference mixed educational sessions and fun with industry peers as attendees were able to gain a deeper understanding of the trends in the OTR tire market as well as enjoy each other’s company during various events.

Speakers from across the OTR tire industry presented on topics such as end-of-life OTR tires, OTR tire safety, the U.S. and Canadian economic outlooks, women in the industry, technology and employment trends. The conference also featured a vendor trade show where manufacturers and suppliers showcased their latest products and mingled with industry peers. In addition, a dolphin cruise, golf tournament and bingo added to the festivities.

“The atmosphere here is electric,” said Dick Gust, TIA’s CEO, remarking on the turnout and the excitement of conference attendees. “Isn’t it great to be face-to-face again and all in the same room?”

In kicking off the festivities, Gust said almost 500 people from 10 countries and 37 U.S. states attended this year’s conference. Mason Hess, current TIA president and area manager for Purcell Tire and Service Center in Phoenix, Ariz., remarked on the record attendance and the resiliency of the tire industry over the past few years as it has grappled with the pandemic.

“Attendance this year is almost as good pre-pandemic, and if you put that into perspective with what we’ve been through over the last two years, the speaks to the toughness of our industry.

As the OTR tire industry enjoyed reuniting, take a look at some of the on-stage moments and excitement from the conference in the photos below.

Deborah Bjorjlund, executive vice president of 31 Inc., moderated a Women in the Industry panel at the 2022 OTR Conference, which showcased the journeys of different women in the OTR tire industry and how they’ve been able to achieve success. Those on the panel included Brandy Sielaff, director of human resources for Commercial Tire Inc., Donzaleigh McCord, manager of customer service for BKT Tires, Grace Guedet, category procurement, tires and rims, for Caterpillar, and Carly Shipley, OE key account manager for Continental Tire the Americas.
Vendors such as BKT Tires packed a trade show at the 2022 OTR Conference at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Gold Resort & Spa.
John Sheerin, director of the end-of-life tire program for the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, shares information about the current industry climate around recycling OTR tires as his fellow presenters, Debra Hamlin director of commercial business, environmental, health, safety and sustainability for Bridgestone Americas, and Leigh-Ann Stewart, director of health and safety for Kal Tire, look on. Stewart presented on Kal Tire’s initiatives and efforts in recycling OTR tires into raw materials and forms of energy. Hamlin discussed Bridgestone’s sustainability efforts and goals in achieving a 100% sustainable tire by 2050.
Dick Gust, TIA CEO, addresses the crowd at the 2022 OTR Conference, highlighting the importance of industry involvement.
Stellar Industries, in partnership with vendors such as Continental Tire, displayed the capabilities of its service trucks at the 2022 OTR Tire Conference. The service trucks on display were outfitted for Colony Tire and featured equipment from various suppliers at the show.
Kevin Rohlwing (center), TIA’s senior vice president of training, emphasizes the importance of job site safety in concluding a presentation from Roy Galyer (far left), global training manager for Klinge Tyre Management, Jeff Faubion, TIA/MHSA compliance specialist for Bridgestone Americas, Matt While (second from right), TIA’s director of tire service, and Mason Hess, TIA president.
Presenters review best practices in OTR tire repair (from left) Jeff Young, vice president of OTR and retread products for Rema Tip Top, Robbie Bushnell, vice president of tire repair products for 31 Inc., Brian Laughlin, key account manager for TECH Tire Repairs and Mason Hess, TIA president.
Roy Littlefield IV, TIA’s director of government affairs, gives attendees a legislative update and reviews issues such as crumb rubber legislation that TIA has on its radar both at the federal and state level.
TIA President Mason Hess addresses the crowd at the 2022 OTR Conference.

