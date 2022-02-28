Gallery: 2022 TIA OTR Tire Conference

The first in-person event for many since the pandemic, the Tire Industry Association‘s 2022 OTR Conference saw a year of record attendance at this year’s event in Destin, Florida. In its 67th year, the OTR Conference mixed educational sessions and fun with industry peers as attendees were able to gain a deeper understanding of the trends in the OTR tire market as well as enjoy each other’s company during various events.

Speakers from across the OTR tire industry presented on topics such as end-of-life OTR tires, OTR tire safety, the U.S. and Canadian economic outlooks, women in the industry, technology and employment trends. The conference also featured a vendor trade show where manufacturers and suppliers showcased their latest products and mingled with industry peers. In addition, a dolphin cruise, golf tournament and bingo added to the festivities. “The atmosphere here is electric,” said Dick Gust, TIA’s CEO, remarking on the turnout and the excitement of conference attendees. “Isn’t it great to be face-to-face again and all in the same room?”

