News

TIA Board Nominations Due May 9

Christian Hinton

According to the Tire Industry Association (TIA), the deadline for nominating candidates for the 2022 TIA Board of Directors is May 9. TIA says the association is seeking nominations for four Board positions that will become open in November 2022.

Newly elected board members will serve three-year terms and may be re-elected to serve two additional three-year terms, says TIA. According to TIA, positions on the TIA board are open to individuals who fulfill the following requirements:

• Employed by a TIA member company;
• Member company must be in good standing for two consecutive years prior to the election; and
• Represents a manufacturer, tire dealer, wholesale distributor, supplier, recycler or retreader.

TIA says any member in good standing or official representative of an industry association may recommend candidates to the Nominating Committee in accordance with the TIA bylaws. Self-nominations also are welcome.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Monday, May 9, 2022, at 5 p.m. EST.

Newly elected board members will be installed during the TIA Annual Membership Meeting, Oct. 31 in Las Vegas, prior to the start of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

