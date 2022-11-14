TIA Plans Two More ATS Instructor Classes in 2022



The Tire Industry Association will offer its Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Advanced Instructor training class twice in 2022 – the first Nov. 15 – 18 in Baltimore, Maryland, and the second Dec. 6 – 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to the association, certified ATS is a 300-level and 400-level certification program that provides in-depth and comprehensive instruction on the recommended procedures for servicing passenger and light truck tires. Those who successfully pass the four-day class will be certified as Advanced ATS Instructors, allowing them to certify ATS instructors and technicians in the field.

TIA says the class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle, to tire and wheel assembly removal, to the relationship between torque and clamping force to the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) relearning procedures on domestic and import vehicles.

ATS instructor certification includes a TIA ATS Manual, an ATS instructor certificate and 13 TIA-certified ATS instructor uniform patches.

The certification is valid for two years, at which time instructors will receive notification from TIA that it is time to recertify. The Recertification Exam is available online, allowing for easy access anytime within the window of availability, TIA says.