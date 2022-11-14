fbpx
Connect with us
TIA-Training

News

TIA Plans Two More ATS Instructor Classes in 2022

Advertisement
Avatar

on


The Tire Industry Association will offer its Certified Automotive Tire Service (ATS) Advanced Instructor training class twice in 2022 – the first Nov. 15 – 18 in Baltimore, Maryland, and the second Dec. 6 – 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement

According to the association, certified ATS is a 300-level and 400-level certification program that provides in-depth and comprehensive instruction on the recommended procedures for servicing passenger and light truck tires. Those who successfully pass the four-day class will be certified as Advanced ATS Instructors, allowing them to certify ATS instructors and technicians in the field.

TIA says the class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle, to tire and wheel assembly removal, to the relationship between torque and clamping force to the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) relearning procedures on domestic and import vehicles.

ATS instructor certification includes a TIA ATS Manual, an ATS instructor certificate and 13 TIA-certified ATS instructor uniform patches.

The certification is valid for two years, at which time instructors will receive notification from TIA that it is time to recertify. The Recertification Exam is available online, allowing for easy access anytime within the window of availability, TIA says.

Advertisement

The course costs $950, not including hotel accommodations.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: SEMA Announces Five-Year Vision to Expand

News: Rotary Partners With TEXA, Debuts New ADAS Calibration System

News: Goodyear Offers Veteran’s Day Discount

News: BendPak Introduces Ergochair Brand with Ergo-RS Model

Advertisement

on

TIA Plans Two More ATS Instructor Classes in 2022

on

TIA Hones in on EVs, Training & Gaining New Members

on

NRS Adds 12 Part Numbers for 2015-2021 Vehicle Models

on

Goodyear to Collaborate with Drive TLV to Expand into Israel
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Commercial Tires: Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick

People

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick
Adrian_Fiondella-Bartec Adrian_Fiondella-Bartec

People

Bartec USA Expands Field Service Team with Adrian Fiondella
Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall

News

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show

News

The Road to AAPEX, Ep 4: Halfway There – What Could Go Wrong?
Connect
Tire Review Magazine