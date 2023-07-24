Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

Telle Tire & Auto Centers opened its newest store on June 14, a 14,000-sq.-ft- former Subaru car dealership. The facility located in Webster Groves, MO will also serve as the new corporate office for Telle Tire. The office is 4,000 sq. ft. with an open concept that incorporates working spaces and multiple sitting areas to encourage collaboration and team building, the company says. In addition to day-to-day administration, the company says it will utilize this space to welcome associates outside of the store environment into a relaxed setting to establish new connections, share best practices and enhance collaboration.

The new shop itself is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated. New air conditioning was also installed in the shop.

“The Webster community has welcomed us with open arms and we are excited to be a part of this great long-standing community,” said Alex Telle, Webster Groves general manager.

Telle Tire is family-owned and operates locations throughout the state of Missouri including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Jefferson City. The company also owns and operates Jerry’s Tire Sales in Edwardsville, IL, which was acquired in January 2022.