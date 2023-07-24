 Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

The new shop is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Exterior-1-1400

Telle Tire & Auto Centers opened its newest store on June 14, a 14,000-sq.-ft- former Subaru car dealership. The facility located in Webster Groves, MO will also serve as the new corporate office for Telle Tire. The office is 4,000 sq. ft. with an open concept that incorporates working spaces and multiple sitting areas to encourage collaboration and team building, the company says. In addition to day-to-day administration, the company says it will utilize this space to welcome associates outside of the store environment into a relaxed setting to establish new connections, share best practices and enhance collaboration.

Related Articles

The new shop itself is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated. New air conditioning was also installed in the shop.

“The Webster community has welcomed us with open arms and we are excited to be a part of this great long-standing community,” said Alex Telle, Webster Groves general manager.

Telle Tire is family-owned and operates locations throughout the state of Missouri including St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Jefferson City. The company also owns and operates Jerry’s Tire Sales in Edwardsville, IL, which was acquired in January 2022.

Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Service-Department-1400
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Waiting-Room-1400
Telle-Tire-Corporate-Office-2-1400

You May Also Like

Ironman tires stock
Vredestein Canadian Tire
Red dot winner Toyo
Gary-Skidmore
People

Chapel Hill Tire Appoints New Director of Training

Mike Storey has 21 ASE certifications to his name.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mike Storey

Chapel Hill Tire appointed Mike Storey as the director of training for all of its locations. With his experience and 21 ASE certifications to his name, the company said Storey is the ideal candidate to lead this endeavor.

For technicians aspiring to achieve an ASE Master's certification, Storey will provide guidance through each phase of the testing process. The master's certification comprises eight distinct areas, each with its own examination. With his expertise, Chapel Hill Tire said its technicians will receive comprehensive support on their journey to mastery.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Meyle Broadens Product Range with Two-Component PD Brake Discs

Seven new references for the two component Meyle PD brake discs are now available for the BMW models 3 to 8 Series, X3 to X5, and Z4, and for Mercedes C-Class and E-Class models.

By Christian Hinton
Meyle-PD-brake-disk
Michelin Acquires Flex Composite Group

FCG has a wide range of polymer composite solutions, adjacent to those already developed by Michelin.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Flex-Composite
Hunter Engineering Partners with Lincoln Tech

Local Lincoln Tech Denver students and technicians can train on Hunter equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-training-course
FCPT Announces Sale-Leaseback of Two Tire Discounters Stores

Four Corners Property Trust acquired two Tire Discounters properties for $5.3 million.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake-agreement

Other Posts

Falken’s Justin Hall Earns First Place in NorCal Rock Racing Final

Justin Hall, representing Falken Tires, secured the 2023 Series Championship in the NorCal Rock Racing series.

By Christian Hinton
Justin Hall Falken race
Maxxis Athletes Achieve Victory at AMSOIL Championship Off-Road Racing

Maxxis athletes earned notable wins at Amsoil Off-Road Racing Championship.

By Christian Hinton
Maxxis-lt-razr_at-combo
Auto Care Association Shares Right to Repair Awareness Tips

The Auto Care Association offers ways to make participating in Right to Repair Awareness month easy.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Releases Sustainable Solutions Report

Bridgestone says the report presents the company’s journey of transforming into a sustainable solutions company.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Sustainability-report