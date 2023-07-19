 TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

Gary Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TBC announced that Gary Skidmore was promoted to senior vice president and general manager for its Big O Tires franchise business, succeeding Brian Maciak.

Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry nearly 38 years ago as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned. Skidmore is a second generation in the Big O Tires franchisee family, and his father, Bill Skidmore, is a member of the Big O Tires Hall of Fame. Skidmore has been with TBC Corporation for 20 years in various leadership roles, and most recently served as divisional vice president, Big O Tires East.

