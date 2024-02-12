 TBC Corp. names Chris Stearman chief supply chain officer

People

TBC Corp. names Chris Stearman chief supply chain officer

Stearman brings over two decades of experience in supply chain with roles at Tyson Foods, Revlon, Beam Suntory and Avon.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Chris-Stearman-TBC-1400

TBC Corporation has appointed Chris Stearman as its chief supply chain officer, a new position within the company. TBC said Stearman is tasked with overseeing the company’s comprehensive global supply chain operations, which includes strategy, planning, procurement, manufacturing, distribution, innovation and logistics.

Stearman brings over two decades of experience in supply chain management to his new role, the company says. Before joining TBC, he was the vice president of supply chain operations leader at Tyson Foods. His career also includes senior roles at Revlon, Beam Suntory and Avon.

“TBC is focused on our ongoing evolution and strengthening our planning, purchasing, inventory management and distribution and supply-chain-as-a-service solutions,” TBC President and CEO Sam Kato said. “With expertise extending to various facets of the global supply chain, encompassing planning, inventory management, logistics and, more specifically, purchasing, Chris is perfectly positioned to contribute to TBC’s ongoing evolution and drive the company’s supply chain forward.”

Stearman, who will operate from TBC’s headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, holds a master of business administration from the University of South Florida and a bachelor of science in accounting from Florida State University.

