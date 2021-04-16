TBC CEO Olsen Steps Down, Former Michelin Exec. to Step In

Click Here to Read More

Olsen has spent 17 years at TBC Corporation, and seven-and-a-half as the company’s president and CEO.

Laurent Bourrut, a senior executive with 36 years of diverse experience in business management, operations, sales, marketing and supply chain, will take over to lead TBC as president & CEO.

Bourrut joined Michelin in 2007 as chief procurement officer and took over the worldwide OE business in 2011. He is a member of the Groupe Executive Committee, in charge of the worldwide road transport and distribution business lines, as well as the European region. Prior to Michelin, Bourrut held executive positions at Alcan and Pechiney and various management positions at Legrand.

Olsen joined TBC in 2004 as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. After one year with the organization, his responsibilities were expanded to include oversight of TBC’s distribution arm, at the time Carroll Tire, as president. In 2008, he was named president and CEO of TBC Wholesale Group. He was appointed COO of TBC Corporation in 2013, and, in January 2014, he took office as TBC Corporation’s president and chief executive officer.

TBC says under his leadership the company experienced rapid growth and expansion; navigated the integration of Carroll Tire and TCi to create NTW; was recognized as one of 50 most engaged workplaces in North America; earned the highest customer experience ratings in the company’s history; and strategically expanded the organization’s footprint and service area all while implementing and capitalizing on strategic initiatives to support the organization’s industry-leading position.