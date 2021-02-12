Former TBC Corp. President Larry Day Passes Away

The following was released by Erik R. Olsen, president and CEO of TBC Corp., in memory of Larry Day, former chairman of the company.

“It is with great sadness that I write to you today to recognize the passing of our former president, CEO and chairman Larry Day. Larry joined TBC in 1998 and led TBC to much success and growth during his tenure. He retired from TBC as chairman in 2014.

“Those of us who were fortunate enough to work with Larry at TBC will always remember him as a true leader and a person who had the ability to inspire us all. He was kind, knowledgeable, hardworking, supportive, generous and an all-around great person. He worked tirelessly to lead TBC throughout the years and continued to serve as a mentor to many of us throughout his retirement. Larry loved TBC and TBC loved Larry.”

The Tire Industry Association’s Roy Littlefield, CEO, issued a statement about Day’s commitment to the industry.

“All of us at TIA are saddened by the loss of Larry Day, who led TBC ably and with much success during his tenure and was a strong supporter of the tire industry, tire dealers and TIA,” Littlefield said. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and his friends and associates in the industry.”