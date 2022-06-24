TBC Announces Brian Maciak to Lead Big O Tires Team

After a 17-year career at Big O Tires, a subsidiary of TBC Corporation, Jim Bull, vice president and general manager of Big O Tires, will retire effective July 1.

Big O says over the past three years, and under Jim’s leadership, the company has achieved record sales and record profitability, including becoming one of four TBC brands to reach a billion dollars in sales last year. He has helped expand the brand’s geographic footprint and implemented strategic initiatives to grow and support the organization, Big O says. “It has been both my honor and privilege to be a member of the Big O Tires and TBC family for the last 17 years,” Bull said. “Over the years, I have been able to play a small part in helping our existing and new Big O franchisees achieve their dreams of successfully owning a small business. Helping franchisees achieve their personal and professional goals has provided me some of the most rewarding and fulfilling moments that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Succeeding Jim will be Brian Maciak, currently executive vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer, and a member of TBC’s management council. Brian joined TBC in April 2009 as vice president, general counsel. In 2012, he was promoted to senior vice president with management responsibilities for several departments, including human resources, risk management, safety, asset protection, and internal audit, the company says. In 2018, Brian accepted the additional responsibility for compliance as chief compliance officer, and in 2020 he was promoted to executive vice president before becoming a member of the four-member management council in 2021. Earlier this year, he assumed shared oversight of the Tire Automotive Group, which consists of TBC’s business-to-consumer locations.

Though Brian says he will still have a bit of oversight with TBC, he will be focusing his efforts on being president and chief operating officer of Big O Tires. “I want to give a lot of credit to who will be my predecessors. Specifically Jim,” says Maciak. “He has this brand in a very, very healthy spot. And now it is our time to have it grow. I do want to focus on our current markets, but we do have some holes in some cities and we’ve got an analytics team that’s looking at that. So we want to fill those areas out. We also want to take Big O into other markets. New customers will be thrilled to have a brand like that in new markets. Then we’re going to try and get some new blood as well and grow with them, but it is poised for monumental growth.”

