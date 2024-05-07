 TBC Corp. names COO for TBC Brands, TBC International

People

TBC Corp. names COO for TBC Brands, TBC International

Bill Schafer brings 30 years of experience from Michelin, where he held various leadership roles during his tenure.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Bill-Schafer-TBC

TBC Corporation appointed Bill Schafer to the role of chief operating officer for TBC Brands and TBC International. Schafer will report directly to TBC Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Byrd, and will oversee all TBC Brands and TBC International sales initiatives, including customer service, commercial tire sales, equipment and non-tire sales, and operations, according to TBC.

Schafer brings 30 years of experience from Michelin, a TBC Corporation shareholder, where he held various leadership roles during his tenure, most recently serving as the original equipment & aftermarket VP for the Michelin Beyond Road Business line.

Prior to that role, he served as VP of North America commercial sales, where he played a crucial role in growing sales and market share, achieving remarkable success in the commercial truck division’s turnaround, according to TBC.

News

Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
continental_pp_tiremold

Continental has acquired the mold manufacturing specialist EMT s.r.o. based in Púchov, Slovakia. All shares of Continental's long-standing supplier were transferred to Continental effective April 2. The tire manufacturer had entered into a respective agreement with EMT’s shareholders, Dynamic Design (Romania) being the majority shareholder. All 107 employees, who have specialist knowledge in mold manufacturing, have been taken on by Continental, the company said. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Read Full Article

SRNA introduces new field engineer manager

Chariarse has extensive experience in his field, working as a commercial truck field engineer in the tire industry for the past 21 years.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Eduardo-Chariarse
Bartec TPMS adds Joe Miller to its field service team

Miller previously spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores.

By Christian Hinton
Joe-Miller-Bartec
TBC promotes Don Byrd to president and CEO

Byrd joined TBC in April 2018 as executive vice president of TBC and president & COO of National Tire Wholesale (NTW).

By Christian Hinton
Don-Byrd-TBC-1400
Goodyear names new Americas unit president

Ryan Waldron joined Goodyear in 2003, serving in leadership roles in finance and supply chain for multiple North America business areas.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Ryan_Waldron

TBC Corp. employee children enjoy ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

The kids had a jam-packed day learning about tires, and even ate lunch with the company’s new CEO, Don Byrd.

By David Sickels
TBC-Bring-Kids-to-Work-Day-CEO-1400
Mitas, Trelleborg to increase prices globally

The companies said this decision is a response to significant inflation.

By Christian Hinton
BKT celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

BKT said it has made an effort to show a commitment to supporting sports through multiple initiatives, partnerships and sponsorships.

By Christian Hinton
BKT-sports-sponsorships
Bridgestone invests in Yoshi Mobility to expand into virtual inspection, EV charging

Yoshi is also commercializing its mobile EV charging platform to address EV fleet charging challenges.

By Christian Hinton
Yoshi-Mobility-EV-charging