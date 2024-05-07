TBC Corp. names COO for TBC Brands, TBC International

TBC Corporation appointed Bill Schafer to the role of chief operating officer for TBC Brands and TBC International. Schafer will report directly to TBC Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Byrd, and will oversee all TBC Brands and TBC International sales initiatives, including customer service, commercial tire sales, equipment and non-tire sales, and operations, according to TBC.

Schafer brings 30 years of experience from Michelin, a TBC Corporation shareholder, where he held various leadership roles during his tenure, most recently serving as the original equipment & aftermarket VP for the Michelin Beyond Road Business line.

Prior to that role, he served as VP of North America commercial sales, where he played a crucial role in growing sales and market share, achieving remarkable success in the commercial truck division’s turnaround, according to TBC.