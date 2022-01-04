Big O Tires Partners with DonorsChoose

Big O Tires announced a new partnership with DonorsChoose to give back to public schools. DonorsChoose is a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to make it easy for anyone to help a teacher in need, moving us closer to a nation where students in every community have the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

Since 2000, DonorsChoose has assisted in funding more than 2 million projects supporting public school teachers and students from every corner of America, spanning every subject and grade level. Teachers request the resources their students need to thrive which equates to something different for every classroom with an average cost of only $538 for a fully funded program. With 86% of public school teachers nationwide posting requests for classroom resources, projects and experiences, DonorsChoose has been able to deliver 7.68 million books, 1.98 million art supplies and fund over 28,000 school trips, the company said.

To date, Big O Tires has donated over $63,000, equating to 222 funded projects, 209 schools served and 221 teachers supported. Through this alliance, they will continue to work together to provide classroom resources for teachers, ultimately inspiring students love of learning, according to Big O Tires.