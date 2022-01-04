Connect with us

News

Big O Tires Partners with DonorsChoose

Big O Tires has donated over $63,000 equating to 222 funding projects, 209 schools served and 221 teachers supported, the company said.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Big O Tires announced a new partnership with DonorsChoose to give back to public schools. DonorsChoose is a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to make it easy for anyone to help a teacher in need, moving us closer to a nation where students in every community have the tools and experiences they need for a great education.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Since 2000, DonorsChoose has assisted in funding more than 2 million projects supporting public school teachers and students from every corner of America, spanning every subject and grade level. Teachers request the resources their students need to thrive which equates to something different for every classroom with an average cost of only $538 for a fully funded program. With 86% of public school teachers nationwide posting requests for classroom resources, projects and experiences, DonorsChoose has been able to deliver 7.68 million books, 1.98 million art supplies and fund over 28,000 school trips, the company said.

To date, Big O Tires has donated over $63,000, equating to 222 funded projects, 209 schools served and 221 teachers supported. Through this alliance, they will continue to work together to provide classroom resources for teachers, ultimately inspiring students love of learning, according to Big O Tires.

Advertisement

For over 60 years, Big O Tires franchisees have supported their local and national communities with legendary service and with the establishment of the Big O Big Hearts Program they also support causes to strengthen and improve their neighborhoods. This formalized program is an integral part of The Team You Trust solidifying their promise to not only work hard every day to gain trust, but a promise to champion causes to support the community, the company said.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Continental to Buy Natural Rubber Via Digital Trading Platform

News: DOC Revises Tariffs on Chinese TBR Tires

News: Most Watched Continental Garage Studio Videos of 2021

News: Goodyear, Mickey Thompson Hit the Gas on Integration

Advertisement

on

Big O Tires Partners with DonorsChoose

on

Sens.It TPMS From Alligator Now Covers 2012-2021 Nissan Full-Size Vans

on

Giti Tire USA to Raise Prices on PLT, TBR Tires

on

Pirelli Announces Price Increases for Car, Light Truck Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Adopting an Athlete's Mindset in Business with Craig Tate

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels
Contact: Chase PotterPhone: 800-383-7974Phone: 951-746-8398
12078 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Recall Announced for Some Sailun Tire Americas Products
Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store

News

Tire Discounters Continues Southern Expansion
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Mavis Tire Express Acquires Tuffy Tire & Auto’s 165 Locations
Connect
Tire Review Magazine