TBC Brands Launches Commercial Tire Website

TBC Brands has launched a commercial tire website, TBCCommercialTires.com, which consolidates all of the tires featured in the Power King and Harvest King commercial programs allowing customers to access both brands in one site.

The new site provides a comprehensive range of tires for commercial, trailer, farm, industrial and specialty vehicles in one convenient, easy-to-use website, TBC Brands says.

The site includes:

Simplified navigation and layout with tires categorized by industry for a quick drill-down within each vocational segment;

Improved user functionality for consumers to easily find the information they are looking for searching by tire size, application or name;

And ease of use with quick links to tire registration, warranties, product catalogs and customer service.

“TBCCommercialTires.com provides consumers a sleek and user-friendly tool to find a commercial tire for every situation,” said Bill Dashiell, senior vice president of commercial product marketing and purchasing for TBC Corporation. “The new website will create an improved web experience for our dealers and supports our underlying commitment to quality, both in product and experience.”