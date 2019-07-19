TBC Corp. Named One of 50 Most Engaged Workplaces
TBC Corporation made the Achievers 2019 list of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America.
TBC Corporation owns brands like NTB, Tire Kingdom, Big O Tires and Midas.
Achievers annually recognizes the top 50 employers who are leaders in employee engagement and recognition.
“It’s more important than ever for organizations to put a greater focus on engaging their employees to drive positive business performance and culture. The companies we honor as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces have proven their forward-thinking directly leads to a more positive employee experience,” said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers.
A panel of 10 judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants.
Winners were selected based on Achievers’ eight elements of employee engagement: leadership; communication; culture; rewards and recognition; professional and personal growth; accountability and performance; vision and values and corporate social responsibility.