News/TBC
July 19, 2019

TBC Corp. Named One of 50 Most Engaged Workplaces

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Monroe Introduces 22 New Parts, Including Quick-Strut Assemblies

TBC Corp. Named One of 50 Most Engaged Workplaces

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

TBC Brands Launches New Tire Brand – National Tire

Martins Industries Adds Greater Load Capacity to Power Lifter

Pirelli Introduces Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II

Jiffy Lube Franchisee Adds Service Centers in Florida

Southern Tire Mart Cited by OSHA, Facing $300K+ in Fines

Cooper Tire Recalls Sizes of Several Tire Lines

GM Tech Tip: Car with Wide and Low Aspect Ratio Tires Pulls, Wanders or Tramlines

TBC corp. tire kingdom NTB

TBC Corporation made the Achievers 2019 list of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America.

TBC Corporation owns brands like NTB, Tire Kingdom, Big O Tires and Midas.

Achievers annually recognizes the top 50 employers who are leaders in employee engagement and recognition.

“It’s more important than ever for organizations to put a greater focus on engaging their employees to drive positive business performance and culture. The companies we honor as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces have proven their forward-thinking directly leads to a more positive employee experience,” said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers.

A panel of 10 judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants.

Winners were selected based on Achievers’ eight elements of employee engagement: leadership; communication; culture; rewards and recognition; professional and personal growth; accountability and performance; vision and values and corporate social responsibility.

Show Full Article