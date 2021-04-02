Connect with us
TYREXPO-Asia-2021

News

Tarsus Group Confident in Tyrexpo Asia 2021 In-Person Show

Tarsus Group says they believe live business shows can still take place within a safe and compliant environment.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

With just under eight months to go, Tarsus Group says it is confident in a face-to-face Tyrexpo Asia 2021 show in Singapore.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

At the start of 2021, Tarsus Group says it was responsible for running face-to-face events in China with HomeTex and in North America with OffPrice. The group says they believe this indicates live business shows can still take place within a safe and compliant environment.

The Tyrexpo Asia 2021 Show is currently set to take place in Singapore this November at the Marina Bay Sands Conference Centre.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: GRI Connects Natural Rubber, Rice Farmers in Sri Lanka

News: Hankook Tire Extends Partnership with MLB

News: Bridgestone Increasing Firestone Truck, Bus Tire Prices

News: Yokohama to Increase Consumer, Commercial Tire Prices

Advertisement

on

Tarsus Group Confident in Tyrexpo Asia 2021 In-Person Show

on

CITEXPO Launches Online Expo for Tire, Wheel Traders

on

GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair

on

Blue Eclipse Releases BluCare Auto 2.0 App
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker’s Core Values

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang Goodyear-Ryan-Patterson-Nathaniel-Madarang

People

Goodyear Makes Leadership Changes After Cooper Acquisition
Mountain-View-Tire Mountain-View-Tire

News

Monro to Acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc.
Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct

News

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct
Connect
Tire Review Magazine