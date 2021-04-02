Tarsus Group Confident in Tyrexpo Asia 2021 In-Person Show

With just under eight months to go, Tarsus Group says it is confident in a face-to-face Tyrexpo Asia 2021 show in Singapore.

At the start of 2021, Tarsus Group says it was responsible for running face-to-face events in China with HomeTex and in North America with OffPrice. The group says they believe this indicates live business shows can still take place within a safe and compliant environment.

The Tyrexpo Asia 2021 Show is currently set to take place in Singapore this November at the Marina Bay Sands Conference Centre.