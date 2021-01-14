Connect with us
Tarsus Group Provides Update on Tyrexpo Asia 2021

Tarsus Group says 96% of the current exhibitors who have already signed up for the event have maintained their booth bookings and new companies have also confirmed their participation at the show.
Tire Review Staff

Having announced in November 2020 the re-scheduling of the Tyrexpo Asia 2021 show due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Tarsus Group has provided an update about this year’s event at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

“We are pleased to work with Marina Bay Sands in securing these new dates plus a number of changes have been made to the layout in Halls D, E & F, Basement 2 where the show will now take place,” Alwin Seow, Tyrexpo Asia events director says. “These new halls will prove to be more convenient for exhibitors and visitors as they give easy access to everywhere in the hotel complex including the subways, hotel, shopping malls and conference rooms. The special business conferences during the three-day event are totally unaffected and will be staged in the same location (Marina Bay Sands Conference Hall facilities).”

