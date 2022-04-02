Connect with us
Sullivan-Tire-1400

News

Sullivan Tire Collects Sock Donations to Support Homeless Shelters

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

From now until May 1, Sullivan Tire says it is holding a Sock Drive to help those experiencing homelessness. Socks are one of the most requested items from individuals and families experiencing homelessness, yet they are the least donated for those in need.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Sock boxes are located at over 100 Sullivan Tire auto service, commercial truck centers, and wholesale locations throughout the New England region to gather donations from anyone who is looking to participate, according to the dealership. They ask that donated socks be new, but can be any color, style or size from infants to adults.

Sullivan Tire says its goal is to collect 300,000 pairs of socks across all locations from every division and donate them to homeless shelters that serve the local communities where Sullivan Tire stores are located.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Nokian Looks for Additional Capacity Amid Russian War in Ukraine

News: NPD Says Tire Sales Maintain Traction Despite Higher Prices

News: Myers Industries Announces Price Increases

News: Sullivan Tire Marks 67th Anniversary With Monthly Sweepstakes

Advertisement

on

Sullivan Tire Collects Sock Donations to Support Homeless Shelters

on

RNR Tire Express Celebrates Growth at Annual Franchise Conference

on

Trelleborg Wheel Systems to Implement 15% Price Increase

on

Hankook Tire To Increase Prices on Some PLT, TBR Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

‘Big Inventory’ Boosts J Rod’s Tire & Service
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

For Kantner’s Tire Service, Adaptability Equals Success

People

Vogue Tyre Promotes New Director of National Accounts
Connect
Tire Review Magazine