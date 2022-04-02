Sullivan Tire Collects Sock Donations to Support Homeless Shelters

From now until May 1, Sullivan Tire says it is holding a Sock Drive to help those experiencing homelessness. Socks are one of the most requested items from individuals and families experiencing homelessness, yet they are the least donated for those in need.

Click Here to Read More

Sock boxes are located at over 100 Sullivan Tire auto service, commercial truck centers, and wholesale locations throughout the New England region to gather donations from anyone who is looking to participate, according to the dealership. They ask that donated socks be new, but can be any color, style or size from infants to adults.

Sullivan Tire says its goal is to collect 300,000 pairs of socks across all locations from every division and donate them to homeless shelters that serve the local communities where Sullivan Tire stores are located.