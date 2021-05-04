Sullivan Tire to Acquire Two Direct Tire Locations

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service will take over the existing operations at Direct Tire locations in Medway and Peabody, Massachusetts beginning May 4.

These two new service centers will bring Sullivan Tire’s retail locations to a total of 75 throughout the Greater Boston area and the New England region.

Sullivan Tire and the late Barry Steinberg, owner of Direct Tire, have had a long relationship dating back decades, the companies say.

“Barry was always highly respected in the community and in the industry, and he was a steadfast supporter of taking care of customers and employees, which have always been top priorities of Sullivan Tire,” said Paul Sullivan, vice president of marketing. “We hope to retain all employees to carry on the tradition of excellence that customers have come to expect.”

The Direct Tire name will continue on at its first and flagship location in Watertown, Massachusetts. After 25 years as a Direct Tire employee, Bob Lane, the location’s longtime General Manager, will become the new owner. The Watertown staff will remain in place.