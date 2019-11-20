News/Sullivan Tire & Auto Service
November 20, 2019

Sullivan Tire Employees Graduate Leadership Development Program

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Arnott Introduces New Premium Air Suspension Struts for Volvo SPA Platform Models

BKT Creates New Website for Sports Marketing Partnerships

Firestone Industrial Products Names New Director of Engineering

TireHub Partners with ToolsGroup to Optimize Supply Chain Efficiency

Sullivan Tire Employees Graduate Leadership Development Program

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Milestar Debuts Patagonia SXT/SXS UTV Tire at SEMA

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

Sullivan-Tire-Graduation

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service hosted a ceremony in October in Randolph, Massachusetts to celebrate the 35 graduates of its 2019 Leadership Development Program.

The Sullivan Tire Leadership Development Program is a course that expands and enhances the skillsets of emerging leaders in the company, Sullivan Tire says. Selected participants attend classes over the span of several months and are tested on their new skills with projects and other assignments.

Sullivan Tire’s Director of Human Resources Mike Reilly, COO Joe Zaccheo, President Bob Sullivan, and fellow graduates Manager of Payroll and HRIS Cortney Barkdoll, Customer Experience Manager Tiffany Sheehan, and Waltham Retail Location Manager Dan Henning congratulated the group.

Show Full Article