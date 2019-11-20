Sullivan Tire Employees Graduate Leadership Development Program

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service hosted a ceremony in October in Randolph, Massachusetts to celebrate the 35 graduates of its 2019 Leadership Development Program.

The Sullivan Tire Leadership Development Program is a course that expands and enhances the skillsets of emerging leaders in the company, Sullivan Tire says. Selected participants attend classes over the span of several months and are tested on their new skills with projects and other assignments.

Sullivan Tire’s Director of Human Resources Mike Reilly, COO Joe Zaccheo, President Bob Sullivan, and fellow graduates Manager of Payroll and HRIS Cortney Barkdoll, Customer Experience Manager Tiffany Sheehan, and Waltham Retail Location Manager Dan Henning congratulated the group.