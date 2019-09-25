News/Steelastic
September 25, 2019

Steelastic Introduces Calenderless Manufacturing Cell

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

Hankook Reveals Gauge Index Survey Results, 2019 Hankook Heroes Program

Bridgestone Helps Produce Barrier-less Bus Access in Tokyo Ahead of 2020 Olympics

Dunn Tire Opens New Store in Amherst, New York

Nexen Hero and Jeep Gladiator Recipient Says Program Turned Him Into Local Celebrity

Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

Nokian Tyres Debuts as Major Sponsor of 2019 Colorado Classic

MAM Software Group Will Be Acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems

Steelasitc-Calenderless-Manufacturing-Cell

Steelastic has built a calenderless manufacturing cell in its Akron-area facility to enable tire manufacturers to test run their own materials to produce the full range of tire reinforcement components.

Steelastic’s extrusion-based manufacturing processes for belt/breaker, body ply, cap strip and inner liner eliminate the need for expensive and inflexible calendering and off-line processing equipment, the company says.

“This dedicated manufacturing cell is a key component of our drive to help manufacturers, worldwide, convert to more versatile, smaller footprint systems, necessary to profitably manufacture shorter runs of multiple tire types,” said Ian Dennis, Steelastic president.

Steelastic is now scheduling trials for the remainder of 2019 and early 2020 in its calenderless manufacturing cell.

Show Full Article