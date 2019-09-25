Steelastic Introduces Calenderless Manufacturing Cell

Steelastic has built a calenderless manufacturing cell in its Akron-area facility to enable tire manufacturers to test run their own materials to produce the full range of tire reinforcement components.

Steelastic’s extrusion-based manufacturing processes for belt/breaker, body ply, cap strip and inner liner eliminate the need for expensive and inflexible calendering and off-line processing equipment, the company says.

“This dedicated manufacturing cell is a key component of our drive to help manufacturers, worldwide, convert to more versatile, smaller footprint systems, necessary to profitably manufacture shorter runs of multiple tire types,” said Ian Dennis, Steelastic president.

Steelastic is now scheduling trials for the remainder of 2019 and early 2020 in its calenderless manufacturing cell.