Sumitomo Rubber North America promotes Jonathon Bradford as its new brand field specialist manager

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, promoted Jonathon Bradford to brand field specialist manager. A 19-year member of the SRNA team, the company said Bradford has experience working with several departments throughout the company. Most recently, Bradford was the senior manager of motorsports and events, where he and his team oversaw motorsports marketing and dealer support initiatives.

“I’m excited to help grow the Falken brand in an entirely new way,” Bradford said. “After 19 years with the company, I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to the business in several different ways. Now, I look forward to utilizing what I’ve learned throughout my tenure as a marketing associate and applying it to a sales support role.”