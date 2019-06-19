Snider Fleet, McCarthy Tire Host First Tire Safety Leadership Summit

Attendees at the first Tire Safety Leadership Summit included 21 guests from 14 of the top 25 commercial tire dealers in the U.S.

Representatives from 14 of the top 25 commercial tire dealers across the United States gathered this month for the industry’s first Tire Safety Leadership Summit in Newton, North Carolina.

The summit, co-hosted by Snider Fleet Solutions and McCarthy Tire Service, took place at Snider’s Fleet Solutions Training Center in Newton and featured speakers covering an array of tire safety topics. The event culminated with a roundtable discussion on safety pertaining to the commerical, OTR, industrial and retread tire sectors.

Topics discussed at the event included:

Industry trends and analysis of common workers comp claims and best practices for risk management in the tire industry, presented by Federated Mutual Insurance;

Training programs and opportunities, presented by Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for the Tire Industry Association (TIA);

A dash cam presentation, discussing the pros and cons of installing dash cams to monitor driver behavior;

And cell phone control, using technology to control how mobile devices are used while on the job.

“We’d like for this to be a yearly summit, and we plan on expanding it to other tire dealers as well,” said Russ Devens, director of safety and risk management for McCarthy Tire Service, who along with Tony Mullen, director of risk management for Snider Fleet Solutions, created the event. “We hope it gets bigger each year.”

