News/McCarthy Tire Service
June 18, 2019

McCarthy Tire Service Consolidates Retail Operations in Winchester, Virginia

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

McCarthy Tire Service is merging its retail operations at 2720 Valley Avenue with its retail center at 908 South Kent Street in Winchester, Virginia effective June 26.

The entire team from the Valley Avenue store will join forces with the retail service team at the Kent Street location. All customer records will be transferred.

Thaddeus Brown, manager at Valley Avenue, has been promoted to retail manager of the combined automotive operations. Brown started his career with the Duncan Brothers Tire Company more than 20 years ago at the Kent Street location. McCarthy Tire Service acquired both Winchester stores, and in 2012, Brown was promoted to manager of the Valley Avenue facility.

The Valley Avenue store is open through June 25. Starting June 26, all services will be performed at Kent Street.

