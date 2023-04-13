Snap-on Announces New Software

Snap-on announced a new software release, which is now available. The company said new features and coverage, plus everything from previous releases, give technicians the opportunity to take advantage of state-of-the-moment diagnostic solutions to perform fixes that lead to complete repairs and satisfied customers.

The company says new features and enhancements include:

Security Link technician profile management with the new Security Link wizard, which simplifies manufacturer set up including automatic credential validation, making it faster to add a new OEM.

Diagnostic tools: Zeus, Triton, Apollo and Solus series, plus Modis and Verus Edge. Record and report – add the technician’s name after identifying the vehicle. The technician’s name appears in the vehicle record and any system reports; SureTrack on-tool graph filtering enhancements allow for only parts relevant to the specific repair to be presented in the graph.

Triton-D 1 and Apollo-D 9 User-interface improvements that make menus easier to read; Faster over-the-air software updates and service release downloads.

and Apollo-D Enhanced guided component tests: Zeus and Triton series, also Modis and Verus Edge. Commonly used connector drawings are larger and sharper with new high-contrast diagrams; New images identify component location placement.



New coverage highlights include:

2022 model year updates for all available makes. In this release: Automotive – Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, RAM, and Volkswagen; Motorcycle – BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

Expanded code scan and clear codes for model year 2023.

Asian Vehicles:

New 2022 Asian models – Genesis GV60 (electric) and Subaru BRZ.

2021 and newer Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe and Sonata front-view camera calibration.

Mazda: 2016 and newer Mazda3, Mazda6 and MX-5 DC-to-DC converter; 2020 and newer CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9 DC-to-DC converter; 2022 MX-30 functional tests and special functions for the powertrain control module, instrument cluster and adaptive front lights.

Nissan Leaf: 2011 and newer regenerative brakes data and codes; 2021 actuator tests.



Domestic Vehicles:

New 2022 GMC Hummer models.

2021 and newer Ford – over 35 new variants for Corsair, Aviator, F-150 and Mustang, including those sought after for hybrids and ADAS work.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra codes, data, functional tests, special functions, including engine, transmission, brake system, airbag, body control, camera system, chassis control, instrument cluster, electric power steering, park assist manager, gateway, side object detection, suspension system, transfer case and lighting.

2010-2016 Chevrolet Equinox EVAP service bay tests.

2012-2013 Chevrolet Tahoe 6.0L (hybrid) automated brake bleed procedure.

2019 Chrysler Dodge/Jeep/RAM driver assist system module and forward radar calibration (ADAS).

European Vehicles:

New 2019 and newer BMW F97/98 X3 competition models.

Land Rover: 2017 and newer Discovery rear differential control module codes, data, functional tests and special functions; 2014 and newer Range Rover/Sport battery energy control module codes, data, functional tests and relearns.



For specific coverage and features by platform, refer to the vehicle coverage guide here.