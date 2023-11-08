SimpleTire Introduces Digital Tire Rating System

SimpleTire has launched SimpleScore, its proprietary tire rating system designed for the modern tire buyer, the company said. SimpleTire said the rating system works by combining information with the expertise of its in-house tire experts to offer customers a score for each tire. Customers can then click on a tire’s score to see a score breakdown that offers guidance on performance across various categories, including longevity, handling, durability and traction.

A survey by SimpleTire with Wakefield Research found that 52% of individuals rely on online research and customer reviews to gather information on the best tires for their vehicles, the company says. Nearly half of U.S. tire consumers (49%) consider replacing and buying new tires to be a hassle, with 21% of respondents identifying research as a primary challenge in this process.

SimpleScore goes beyond conventional tire rating systems, serving as both a tire rating and a comprehensive buying guide, SimpleTire said. Customers can filter tires by their SimpleScore ratings in tire size or vehicle searches. Additionally, they can quickly assess the ratings of tires featured in categories such as top five, best rated, expert picks, most popular, great deals and more.