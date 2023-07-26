 SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection

SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say they want to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking tire replacement options.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire-ATV-UTV

SimpleTire has partnered with Sonsio Vehicle Protection to offer exclusive tire replacement coverage for ATV/UTV tire lines, backed by Sonsio’s road hazard protection. SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say this is to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking dependable and cost-effective tire replacement options.

Related Articles

SimpleTire says key features of tire replacement coverage for ATV/UTV tire lines include:

  • Access to thousands of tires from over 300 tire brands.
  • Competitive pricing and flexible financing options through financing companies, including Affirm, Katapult, and PayPal Credit.
  • SimpleTire’s online platform with delivery to their doorstep or their preferred tire installer.
  • SimpleTire’s customer support team.

You May Also Like

Doran Tire Monitoring Samsara
Toyo Tires CEO COO
Atturo-Ultra4-tire
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Exterior-1-1400
People

TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) elected two current board members to its executive committee during its recent mid-year board meeting. Russ Devens, of McCarthy Tire Service, who has chaired TIA’s training & education committee since 2020, was voted in as secretary, while TJ Trum, of Pomp’s Tire Service Inc. and chair of the association’s government affairs committee, was elected treasurer. Trum will replace TIA Treasurer Mike Wolfe of Southeastern Wholesale Tire, who is stepping down this fall after 14 years on the board, including seven as treasurer.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Michelin Reunites Veterans for 79th D-Day Anniversary

Forty-four veterans revisited Normandy with support from Michelin, Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Reunites-veterans
Ironman Introduces Mileage Coverage to PLT Tire Sales

Hercules Tire’s Ironman brand now offers mileage coverage up to 55,000 miles.

By Christian Hinton
Ironman tires stock
Vredestein Partners with Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire will introduce Vredestein tires to over 500 locations.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein Canadian Tire
Toyo Wins Product Design 2023 Category at Red Dot Awards

Toyo’s Proxes Sport 2 incorporates proprietary technologies, including the “T-Mode” for pattern design and Nano Balance Technology for rubber material development.

By Christian Hinton
Red dot winner Toyo

Other Posts

TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

Gary Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore
Chapel Hill Tire Appoints New Director of Training

Mike Storey has 21 ASE certifications to his name.

By Christian Hinton
Mike Storey
Meyle Broadens Product Range with Two-Component PD Brake Discs

Seven new references for the two component Meyle PD brake discs are now available for the BMW models 3 to 8 Series, X3 to X5, and Z4, and for Mercedes C-Class and E-Class models.

By Christian Hinton
Meyle-PD-brake-disk
Michelin Acquires Flex Composite Group

FCG has a wide range of polymer composite solutions, adjacent to those already developed by Michelin.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Flex-Composite