SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection

SimpleTire has partnered with Sonsio Vehicle Protection to offer exclusive tire replacement coverage for ATV/UTV tire lines, backed by Sonsio’s road hazard protection. SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say this is to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking dependable and cost-effective tire replacement options.
SimpleTire says key features of tire replacement coverage for ATV/UTV tire lines include:
- Access to thousands of tires from over 300 tire brands.
- Competitive pricing and flexible financing options through financing companies, including Affirm, Katapult, and PayPal Credit.
- SimpleTire’s online platform with delivery to their doorstep or their preferred tire installer.
- SimpleTire’s customer support team.