 SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website.

Related Articles

Car Talk said its rating methodology for tires requires researchers to analyze over 30 data points across customer satisfaction ratings, survey results from over 800 mechanics and industry professionals nationwide, government safety and durability reports, the overall quality and engineering of the tires, and performance tests in a variety of weather conditions.

You May Also Like

Travis Pastrana Gynkhana yokohama Tires
Autel Maxisys diagnostic tools video 4
Vredestin-pinza-ht-marketing
News

Vogue Tyre Introduces Classic White Wide Whitewall Tire

Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company has debuted the Classic White wide whitewall tire. The new tire, which comes in size 235/75R15 with a 1.5-in. wide whitewall, is targeted at consumers that are looking for a modern tire with a classic look. The product is now available for independent tire dealers to order from Vogue Tyre’s

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Vogue-Tyre-Classic-White-sidewall

Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company has debuted the Classic White wide whitewall tire. The new tire, which comes in size 235/75R15 with a 1.5-in. wide whitewall, is targeted at consumers that are looking for a modern tire with a classic look. The product is now available for independent tire dealers to order from Vogue Tyre's wholesale distributor partners.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Michelin Recalls Certain Specialty Tires for Vintage Vehicles

Michelin North America, Inc. is recalling certain X, XWX, Pilote X, XVS, TRX, MXV, XAS, TB 15, XDX, ZX, VHC, TB 5, XM+ and PB 20 specialty tires, sold for use on certain vintage and antique vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the DOT certification symbol is missing from the tire

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone Recall 1400
TIA CEO, SEMA WTC to Headline California Tire Dealer Luncheon

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon at Geezers Restaurant on Jan. 26, 2023, in Santa Fe Springs, California. Related Articles – RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania – Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil – Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru

By Madeleine Winer
CTDA Luncheon 2023
Falken Ends Partnership with Formula Drift

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. in Japan, will end its Formula Drift driving program as well as its support within the Champ Off Road Racing series. Related Articles – Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires – Omni United Announces EV Strategy – Bartec Releases Latest TPMS Tool Software Update “As

By Madeleine Winer
Falken Tire formula drift
Bridgestone to Show Vision for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023

Bridgestone will showcase its comprehensive vision for sustainable mobility at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. Related Articles – Yokohama Pledges Support for Indonesian Natural Rubber Farmers – Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory – Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial The company says it has committed

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

TIA Launches Redesigned Website

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has redesigned and updated its website. TIA said the new website brings more information to the homepage, making it easier to understand TIA’s value proposition and encouraging membership. This includes prominently presenting the association’s mission statement. Related Articles – USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities – Discount Tire Acquires

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities

A new report from the US Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) shows opportunities to expand end-use tire markets and improve tire recycling rates to keep pace with annual scrap tire generation.   Related Articles – Falken Tires Launches Redesigned Website – Tyres International Changes Name to Ascenso Tires North America – Hoosier Racing Tire Introduces the Hoosier Hero

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Tire recycling
Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

Discount Tire announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company said. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in

By Madeleine Winer
Discount Tire store generic
Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair

Gopuff recently deployed Openbay+ to help its delivery partners save money on automotive services for their vehicles. Openbay+ is a subscription service that matches drivers with automotive service centers that deliver automotive repair and maintenance services at preferred pricing. Exclusively through Openbay+, delivery partners get upfront pricing on repair and maintenance services and can book

By Madeleine Winer
Gopuff-openbay-subscription