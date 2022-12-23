SimpleTire Awarded on Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023 List

SimpleTire has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023, presented by Newsweek and Statista.

SimpleTire said it offers its customers access to tire inventory by linking independent tire distributors across the country into one seamless e-commerce network.

“Our team is laser-focused on employing data and new technology to create better experiences for our customers,” said Rich Zapf, vice president of digital experience at SimpleTire. “Earning placement on Newsweek’s Best Online Shops of 2023 list is a tremendous accomplishment for all of us who work hard every day to put our customers first.”

According to Newsweek and Statista, detailed testing of each online shop and a nationwide survey of over 6,000 American online shoppers helped to determine the final Best Online Shops list.