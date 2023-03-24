 Siemens to Equip Continental Tire Factories with Automation Tech

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Siemens to Equip Continental Tire Factories with Automation Tech

Siemens will supply automation and drive technology, software, industrial communication and training.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Conti-Automation

Continental Tire announced its tire division and Siemens signed a strategic supplier agreement for Siemens to supply automation and drive technology for Continental’s tire factories worldwide. The aim of the cooperation is to further optimize Continental’s global tire production with innovative control and automation technology, according to the company. As part of the agreement, standards will be established which will help Continental make its production machinery more efficient.

Related Articles

“Tires connect cars and roads,” says Cedrik Neike, member of the managing board at Siemens AG and chief executive officer of Digital Industries. “Without modern and innovative tires, we cannot reach our safety, efficiency, and sustainability targets. That’s why Continental Tires and Siemens have formed a close partnership, one that we are now expanding.”

To drive standardization, Continental said it will purchase its automation systems and large parts of its drive technology for new machines and developments from Siemens. In addition, the use of these digital technologies promotes sustainable production, a key concern in the tire industry, Conti said. In this regard, Siemens said it offers particularly long lifecycles for the hardware products to be used in the future and enables software and hardware innovations to be easily integrated throughout the machines’ lifecycles. Siemens also provides technical support and is working on the long-term availability of spare parts.

You May Also Like

Pirelli-Mustang-1400
2023 Continental Tire Gold dealer meeting - Travis Roffler
Kyle-Hardy-AutoCare
News

Sun Auto Opens New Drivers Edge Store

The new Drivers Edge location is the brand’s 18th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Drivers-Edge

Sun Auto Tire & Service announced the expansion of its Driver’s Edge brand with a new location in McKinney, Texas. The 18th Driver’s Edge store opened March 13 and is Sun Auto's fifth location added in 2023. 

“Our company is proud to grow its existing presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area,” said Bob Ford, senior director of operational excellence, Sun Auto Tire & Service. “Driver’s Edge has an established reputation of being a one-stop destination for whatever your vehicle may need. From preventative maintenance to the top tire brands, this newly opened location will be no different.” 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bartec USA to Host TIA ATS Class

TIA’s Automotive Tire Service class is hitting the road – holding a session at Bartec USA from April 25-28.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training
Big O Tires Expands to Sevierville, TN

The first Big O Tires location in Sevierville, TN is offering discounts and financing upon opening.

By Christian Hinton
Big-O-Sevierville
Nominations Open for 2023 Tire Industry Hall of Fame

The annual Tire Industry Hall of Fame ceremony recognizes folks for achievements in the industry.

By Christian Hinton
Roy Littlefield TIA
Nokian Tyres on Track to Complete Sale of its Russia Manufacturing Plant

The company is expected to be paid $302.30 million for its Russian operations.

By Madeleine Winer
Nokian_Tyres_HQ

Other Posts

Servicing Wheel Speed Sensors and Bearings

The only way to diagnose the sensor and circuit is with a scan tool or scope.

By Christian Hinton
Wheel Speed-Sensor
What Do You Charge for a Tire Repair?

Independent tire dealers share how they price out a tire repair in their respective markets.

By Madeleine Winer
TR-Whats-the-Deal-Tire-REPAIR
Creating Solid Inspection Processes at Your Shop

Want the best inspection process possible? Make sure you have the right technology first.

By Madeleine Winer
Vehicle Inspection
Federal Bill Introduced in Hopes to Stop California’s Gas-, Diesel-Powered Vehicle Ban

If approved, H.R 1435 would prevent the EPA from allowing California’s Zero Emissions Vehicle regulations that would ban motor vehicles with internal combustion engines from taking effect.

By Christian Hinton
Legislation