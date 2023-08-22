 Is Your Shop Ready for the EV Wave

Doug Kaufman talks with Susan Starnes, vice president of emerging markets with NAPA and Jake Sorensen, a NAPA Auto Care technician at McNeil’s Autocare in Sandy and Riverton, UT.

By Doug Kaufman
For years, many automotive professionals feared the growing presence of electric vehicles because of the possibility that they meant fewer service opportunities. Since it’s now becoming clear that EVs will still require much of the traditional maintenance and repair found in conventional vehicles, shops are embracing the technology.

With electric vehicles, potentially accounting for 40% of total passenger car sales by 2030, the time is now to equip the people working on these vehicles for the road ahead, especially since drivers are keeping their cars on the road longer.

They’re not going away and shop owners and technicians will need to know how to do jobs – even traditional service and maintenance work – efficiently and safely.

Listen to “EVs Are Coming To Your Shop – Are You Ready For The Wave?” on Spreaker.

From training to tooling, the requirements to work on EVs are more critical than ever. Increased production and the push to adopt EVs has been a long time coming, but are the technicians who service these vehicles and keep them on the road ready for the change?

In this episode of Talking Shop With ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman talks with Susan Starnes, Vice President of Emerging Markets with NAPA and Jake Sorensen, a NAPA Auto Care technician at McNeil’s Autocare in Sandy and Riverton, UT, who explain why addressing the challenges of training and tooling before they’re a problem is the best way for shops to prepare for the coming influx of electric vehicles.

This episode is sponsored by AAPEX.

Chapel Hill Tire to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

The event celebrating Chapel Hill Tire and 97.9 The Hill will take place Saturday, Aug 26.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Chapel Hill Tire and 97.9 The Hill WCHL are sharing the celebration of their 70th anniversary with "The Tires & Tunes: 70th Birthday Bash! A Chapel Hill Celebration at Midway." The celebration will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 26 on and around North Graham Street and will feature live performances by local artists.

Read Full Article

Ceat Specialty Tires Announces Multiple Rodeo Sponsorships

The sponsorships include brand exposure on TV and social media during rodeo events, as well as branding at rodeo competitions.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT-rodeo
New Inductees Selected for Tire Hall of Fame

Richard Smallwood, retired president and CEO of SRNA, and Mary Sikora, publisher of Scrap Tire News, are the latest inductees.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-HOF23-Winners
Pirelli Announces Partnership with Georgia Based Non-Profit

Pirelli will support the 18-mile stretch of west Georgia’s Interstate 85, which was designed to be a proving ground for a net-zero highway testbed.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli
VIP Tires & Service Opens New Massachusetts Location

The company now operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

By Christian Hinton
Lowell-VIP-tires

AMN Drivetime with Autologue’s Jim Franco

Franco delves into his thoughts on the market today including technology and EVs.

By Tire Review Staff
FrancoQuickHits
Stable Grand Touring Tire Market Adapts to Vehicle Trends

The days of grand touring tires being fitted only to sedans are a thing of the past.

By Denise Koeth
touring-tires-2
Asphalt 9 Launches Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge

The event features two open qualifiers followed by a live-streamed final, with top drivers competing for rewards from Lamborghini.

By Christian Hinton
Lambo_Revuelto-eSports
Point S Launches Networks in Macau and Spain

Point S strengthend its global presence by launching new networks in Macau and Spain, enhancing its coverage across Asia and Europe with a focus on tire and automotive services.

By Christian Hinton
PointS Spain Macau launch