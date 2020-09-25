SEMA360 Releases Educational Seminar Schedule

The SEMA360 Education Program will feature more than 30 professional development seminars and candid conversations with industry celebrities and personalities.
Each session will take place in SEMA360, the organization’s new online platform, from Nov. 2-6. Attendees will be able to sign up for an unlimited number of seminars at no additional cost when registering to participate in SEMA360.
The program includes sessions on online marketing and business management, vehicle accessorization, aftermarket trends and research, advanced vehicle technology and more, SEMA says.
Additional details can be found at www.sema360.com.
Seminar Schedule (PST)
Monday, November 2
- 8-9 a.m. Keynote
- 10-10:30 a.m. 4 Tips to Double Your Company’s Annual Sales
- 12-12:45 p.m. Today’s Tuner Car Market
- 1-1:15 p.m. The STAGE – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers
- 2-2:30 p.m. Sell Smarter: Maximize Online Profits – Powered by SDC
- 3-3:15 p.m. The STAGE – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers
- 5-5:45 p.m. SEMA Launch Pad: Entrepreneur Business Competition
Tuesday, November 3
- 8-9 a.m. Racing and Performance Forum: Keeping Technology at the Forefront – Powered by ETTN
- 9-9:20 a.m. Brew Talks
- 10-10:45 a.m. Off-Road Builders Panel – Powered by TORA
- 12-12:30 p.m. Digital Marketing in 2021: What the Winners Are Doing
- 2-2:30 p.m. Turning Great Ideas Into Strategies to Produce Real Results
- 3-3:15 p.m. The Stage – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers
Wednesday, November 4
- 8-8:45 a.m. Online Car Sales: Keeping Accessories a Priority – Powered by PRO
- 9-9:20 a.m. Brew Talks
- 10-11 a.m. Off-Road 2.0: Performance Technology and Lifestyle Trends – Powered by TORA
- 12-12:30 p.m. The Customer Journey: From Digital Onlooker to Repeat Buyer
- 2-2:30 p.m. Classic Cars, Modern Markets
- 3-3:15 p.m. The Stage – Interviews with Leaders, Legends and Influencers
Thursday, November 5
- 8-8:45 p.m. Hot-Rod Builders Panel – Powered by HRIA
- 9-9:20 a.m. Brew Talks
- 10-10:30 a.m. How to Protect Your Brand’s Online Reputation
- 12-12:30 p.m. Restomod and Hot-Rod Interior Fabrication – Incorporating Modern Electronics – Powered by HRIA and ARMO
- 2-2:30 p.m. Earning HER Business – Powered by SBN
- 3-3:15 p.m. The Stage – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers
Friday, November 6
- 8-8:45 a.m. Vehicle Technologies and Business Opportunities: What’s Now, What’s New and What’s Next
- 9-9:20 a.m. Brew Talks
- 10-10:45 a.m. Automotive Restoration Builders Panel – Powered by ARMO
- 12-1:00 p.m. Emissions Compliance: What You Need to Know
- 2-2:30 p.m. How to Add Vehicle Wraps to Your Business – Powered by PRO
- 3-3:15 p.m. The Stage – Interviews with Leaders, Legends and Influencers