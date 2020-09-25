SEMA360 Releases Educational Seminar Schedule

The SEMA360 Education Program will feature more than 30 professional development seminars and candid conversations with industry celebrities and personalities.

Click Here to Read More

Each session will take place in SEMA360, the organization’s new online platform, from Nov. 2-6. Attendees will be able to sign up for an unlimited number of seminars at no additional cost when registering to participate in SEMA360.

The program includes sessions on online marketing and business management, vehicle accessorization, aftermarket trends and research, advanced vehicle technology and more, SEMA says.

Additional details can be found at www.sema360.com.

Seminar Schedule (PST)

Monday, November 2

8-9 a.m. Keynote

Keynote 10-10:30 a.m. 4 Tips to Double Your Company’s Annual Sales

4 Tips to Double Your Company’s Annual Sales 12-12:45 p.m. Today’s Tuner Car Market

Today’s Tuner Car Market 1-1:15 p.m. The STAGE – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers

The STAGE – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers 2-2:30 p.m. Sell Smarter: Maximize Online Profits – Powered by SDC

Sell Smarter: Maximize Online Profits – Powered by SDC 3-3:15 p.m. The STAGE – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers

The STAGE – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers 5-5:45 p.m. SEMA Launch Pad: Entrepreneur Business Competition

Tuesday, November 3

8-9 a.m. Racing and Performance Forum: Keeping Technology at the Forefront – Powered by ETTN

Racing and Performance Forum: Keeping Technology at the Forefront – Powered by ETTN 9-9:20 a.m. Brew Talks

Brew Talks 10-10:45 a.m. Off-Road Builders Panel – Powered by TORA

Off-Road Builders Panel – Powered by TORA 12-12:30 p.m. Digital Marketing in 2021: What the Winners Are Doing

Digital Marketing in 2021: What the Winners Are Doing 2-2:30 p.m. Turning Great Ideas Into Strategies to Produce Real Results

Turning Great Ideas Into Strategies to Produce Real Results 3-3:15 p.m. The Stage – Interviews With Leaders, Legends and Influencers

Wednesday, November 4