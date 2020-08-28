SEMA , the Specialty Equipment Market Association, will be offering an online marketplace to allow manufacturers and resellers in the specialty automotive segment to connect and conduct business.

Taking place Nov. 2-6, SEMA360 was created after industry members expressed a need for a viable marketplace solution in the absence of the 2020 SEMA Show, SEMA says.

Show organizers say they gathered input from industry members who registered concerns with typical “virtual trade show” solutions. SEMA says SEMA360 is a simplified platform where SEMA will help manufacturers create a brand presence that will reach domestic and international buyers. With a focus on helping the industry grow their businesses, participating resellers will have access to product offerings, demonstrations, and manufacturer personnel.

SEMA says some of the key features of SEMA360 include:

SEMA vehicle reveals

Education focused on professional development and new strategies

Media amplifying news, products, and innovations

Manufacturer applications for SEMA360 will open Sept. 3 at a SEMA-member rate of $495, and a nonmember rate of $1,495. Attendee registration, which opens mid-September, will be free to qualifying buyers who are SEMA members, and $25 to nonmembers. Qualifying media will be able to register at no cost.