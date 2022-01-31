SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) has released its “ SEMA Future Trends – January 2022 ” report. The in-depth report, conducted by the SEMA Market Research Team, provides insight and information to help the specialty-equipment industry make vital decisions and plan for the future, SEMA says. The SEMA Future Trends report provides a detailed analysis of the industry’s most important issues and trends in 2022 and beyond. The report includes four primary sections:

Specialty-Equipment Industry Outlook

According to the report, 2021 was a strong year for the industry amid high demand, with many companies reporting record growth. The specialty-equipment market should continue to grow in 2022, but at more muted levels, before returning to more normal (pre-pandemic) growth for 2023 and beyond. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of industry companies expect sales growth in 2022. Key impacts for the industry will be consumer demand, supply chain disruption, rising costs and automotive sales.

Supply Chain Disruption

Over 80% of SEMA members report supply chain disturbances severely or moderately impacting their business in 2021. Supply chain disruption will continue to be an issue in 2022, but the worst is likely behind us, SEMA says. SEMA Market Research projects that most issues should improve to more normal levels by the end of 2022. Prices are likely to remain somewhat elevated for longer, however, likely into 2023. According to the report, product shortages, shipping and transport delays, and higher rates (shipping container rates are up 400% compared to October 2019), along with elevated input and commodity prices (steel is up 262% from October 2019), will be factors to watch in the automotive market.