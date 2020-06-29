Connect with us

News

SEMA 2020: Organizers Developing New Health Guidelines

Tire Review Staff

on

Thousands of exhibitors and attendees are registered and planning to attend the 2020 SEMA Show, taking place Nov. 3-6, in Las Vegas, NV, event organizers say.

Organizers say they are focused on building the optimal business environment where showgoers will feel safe to congregate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Plans involve many experts across multiple industries, including healthcare, facility management, city and state leadership and event experience and design.

“We are proactively calling on all our partners to pool our collective resources to establish best practices and deliver the highest levels of safety and security along with the business value SEMA is known for,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA’s vice president of events. “Even with the show still months away, we are well into planning what it will look like when we all gather in Las Vegas.”

A sampling of what Show organizers are researching and collaborating on are:

  • Social density concepts like directional traffic flow and distancing measures.
  • Use of CDC recommended personal protective equipment like facemasks.
  • Reducing touchpoints in high traffic areas like registration or the new products showcase.
  • Increasing frequencies of facility cleaning and adding a process for nightly sanitization.
  • Encouraging early registration so credentials can be mailed in advance of the show.
  • Developing an efficient health query protocol as showgoers arrive on campus.
  • Streamlining food service locations to create touchless and cashless transactions.

While things are very fluid now, SEMA will be making regular updates throughout the summer and into September, with updates posted at www.semashow.com.

