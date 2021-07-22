Connect with us
Scott Patterson Joins Apollo Tyres’ North American Team

In this role, Patterson will oversee Apollo Tyres’ growth initiatives within the U.S. and Canada, the company says.
Apollo Tyres has named Scott Patterson as the company’s new national sales head for consumer tires. In this role, Patterson will oversee the company’s growth initiatives within the U.S. and Canada, the company says.

Prior to joining the Apollo Tyres, Patterson served as the director of national accounts at National Tire Wholesale (NTW), responsible for the club and mass merchant channel. Prior to NTW, Patterson held a wide variety of positions with Tire Centers LLC.

Patterson received a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of North Florida and his Master’s of Business Administration from Clemson University, Apollo Tyres says.

